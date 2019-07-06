Williams frustrated with Boyne Hill defeat

FALKLAND first-team captain Jason Williams was ‘disappointed’ after his side suffered a six-wicket defeat against Boyne Hill in Division 1 of the Thames Valley Cricket League.

Boyne Hill won the toss and elected to field first as Danny Williams and Bruce Martin opened the batting for Falkland.

Williams was dismissed for a duck, but Martin restored some stability as he scored 81 runs from 112 balls.

Sagar Chhabria added 38, while James Lauder ended unbeaten on 40 as Falkland set their opponents a victory target of 207.

Captain Williams admitted he would have bowled first and added that he was disappointed with the Boyne Hill wicket.

He said: “The highest score previously at Boyne Hill was 211 and the next best is 111 with the rest of the scores below 100, which shows you all you need to know about the wicket.

“In an ideal world I wanted to bowl first, but unfortunately I lost the toss and we were put in.

“From the start, the ball was flying over batsmen’s shoulders from short of a length and we could barely lay bat on ball,” admitted Williams.

Lauder and Daminda Kolugala (27) finished together after 52 overs and Williams felt his side could have ended their innings stronger.

“We did bat very slowly for the last 10 overs and we definitely could have attacked more and in the end,” he said.

“We probably left ourselves 40 runs short with plenty of firepower still to come.

“We have done this a couple of times this year and it is something that we are aware that we need to change in order to get more positive results.”

Boyne Hill had a mixed start to their innings as Tom Mellor was dismissed for one, but 79 from Matthew Leipold helped them home.

Williams said: “We were hoping that 200 runs would have been enough of a score to test Boyne Hill and it was imperative that we got a good start with the ball in hand.

“Unfortunately for us, Matthew took the game out of our hands after several overs.

“Several bowlers took a bit of stick against him before he was eventually removed for 79 by Dimmi Kolugala.”

Consistent batting from Boyne Hill saw them reach their target after 42 overs, but Falkland did collect 12 points.

Williams added: “On the positive front, we actually gained points on a few teams around us as it is starting to become a bit congested in mid-table.

“Our next game is against Wargrave, who pulled off a surprise win last week against Slough 2nd, so I will be making sure that there is no complacency from within the squad.”



Falkland 2nd suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Slough 3rd in Division 3A.

Martin Cooper hit 75 for his side as Falkland finished on 196-9 after their 52 overs, but an unbeaten 102 from Sami Kazim ensured Slough of the win.



Falkland 3rd could only draw with Royal Ascot 2nd in Division 5B.

After winning the toss, Falkland put their opponents in to bat and Ascot eventually declared on 311-8 after 50 overs.

Falkland struggled in reply as Rob Marson (19) and Andy Townsend (9) both fell early.

Stephen Clarke (91) and Ben Thomas (64) restored some hope, but when they were both dismissed, Falkland’s chances became harder and they finished on 249-5.