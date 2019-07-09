Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Upper Lambourn High Street closed due to "serious water leak"

Council say road likely to remain shut until 5pm on Thursday

Burst water main leads to road closure

High Street, Upper Lambourn, is currently closed due to a "serious water leak".

West Berkshire Council say the closure, between the B4000 and the drive to Frenchmans House, is likely to be in place until 5pm on Thursday (July 11).

If safe, the closure will be lifted overnight.

The diversion route is via the B4000, the unnamed road opposite, Rowdown and High Street.

Enquires should be addressed to Thames Water on 0800 316 9800 or via their web site.

