In this week's Newbury Weekly News, concerns about knife crime have been raised after a woman found a blade in a park.

Also in this week's paper, an appeal to provide new facilities at the community hospital has hit its goal.

Meanwhile, a Newbury charity is looking for a new home.

And, Conservative councillors have been accused of favouritism after they approved plans for a former members home.

In Hungerford news, a national coffee chain is set to move into the high street.

In Thatcham, 'lives are at risk' from traffic on one road.

In North Hampshire, runners raced through the area and a pub has won a national award.

And on the villages page, an eco-friendly greenfest is to be staged.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.