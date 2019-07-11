Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

NWN to sponsor race at Newbury

The Newbury Weekly News Handicap Stakes takes place on Thursday evening

THE Newbury Weekly News is delighted to be sponsoring a race at Newbury Racecourse, as part of the Gin Festival taking place this evening (Thursday).

The festival continues at the racecourse with a seven-race programme and the Newbury Weekly News Handicap Stakes is at 7.15pm.

A total of 10 horses have been declared for the race, which was won by Harry Dunlop’s Flight Of Fantasy last year.

The only local runner in this year’s race is East Ilsley trainer Hughie Morrison’s Escape The City.

Match Maker is the favourite for the race, followed by Carp Kid – which finished second at Newbury last week.

A voucher is available on page 60 in today’s paper for £5 entry to this evening’s racing. The voucher will also be available for the meeting on July 25.

