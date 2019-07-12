Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

'Stabbing incident' in Thatcham

Police cordon off area as scenes of crime officers investigate

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

police

POLICE have cordoned off an area in Thatcham following unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

Scenes of crime officers in white boiler suits and masks were seen entering a property near the junction of Hartley Way and Mount Road at 7.20pm today (Friday) and there were several police vehicles parked as children played nearby.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested a stabbing had taken place.

However Thames Valley Police press office has said it will no longer routinely provide details of such incidents at weekends.

