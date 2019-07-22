Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property
Mon, 22 Jul 2019
A WOMAN has been arrested after police raided a property in Greenham.
Thames Valley Police confirmed that it attended an address in Westwood Road at 8:24pm on Friday, July 19 and upon arrival discovered what was believed to be a quantity of class A drugs.
A 46-year-old woman from Newbury has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation.
