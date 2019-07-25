Wila wonders light up the league again

FREE-scoring Wila Lighting celebrated another double triumph at the Newbury Netball League's presentation evening.

Wila were presented with the Winter League title and Fusion Group (the same team with a different sponsor) lifted the Summer League title at Reading Rugby Club on Monday evening.

The champions clinched the Summer League title on the final day of the season after scoring a league-high 810 goals – the average was 611 – while runners-up Q Associates 1 boasted the meanest defence, conceding only 611 goals.

Division 1’s top scorers were David Wilson Homes with 658 – far more than the average of 531 – with Newbury Volts conceding the fewest with 396.

Jets White may have been pipped to the Division 2 title by Tadley Witches, but they had both the best attack (570 goals) and best defence (370).

In total, 14,050 goals were scored in the 198 games played.

Seventeen players – Chloe Major (pictured below), Lucy Mugford, Amy Broughton, Carol Green, Kathryn Parr, Jennifer McMahon, Emma Bennett, Angelique Richards, Maha Bryan, Keyleigh Clements, Rachel Cross, Kelly Jones, Lauren Manderson, Georgie Wood, Kelly Blake, Katie Jones and Emma Gillespie – were nominated for the Best Player award five times.

And Alice Brand was the most borrowed player in the league, stepping up 10 times.

Every team borrowed at least one player over the season, with David Wilson Homes requiring 16 substitutes.

David Wilson Homes, who won the Winter League Division 2

Summer League Division 2 runners-up Wherescape Angry Birds

Division 1 runners-up Hungerford Extras

Rebound Electronics won the Summer League Division 2

Brights, winners of the Winter League Division 1