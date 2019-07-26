Bell helps GB secure Tokyo spot

KAYLA Bell was thrilled to secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after picking up a silver medal at the European Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

The former Thames Valley Kings member was part of the Great Britain team who finished runners-up at the games held in The Netherlands.

Great Britain fell short in the final, losing 65-52 to current world champions The Netherlands.

Bell, who now plays for Sheffield Steelers, said: “It was a really good tournament.

“There was a great atmosphere and we did really well to finish second.

“It was a really close game, the Netherlands are the world champions and a very good team.”

Now the thoughts of the Great Britain team are very much on Tokyo next summer as they secured qualification, having finished in the top four of the championships.

“We had a top four finish, so we confirmed our place. It was our main goal and it was nice to secure qualification for Tokyo,” said Bell.

Great Britain were involved in a thrilling semi-final en route to the final when they edged out Germany 49-48, avenging their group stage defeat.

“It was a great game to be part of,” she said. “They beat us in the groups, so when it came to the semi-final, we wanted to come out strong and beat them.

“We fought to get that win and to do it by only a point made it a little more interesting.”

Now Bell and her teammates will have time away from the sport before returning ahead of the summer games.

She said: “We will have a few weeks off to recover so we can get our mindsets ready for next year and prepare well for the games.”