Blues are getting to grips with training

NEWBURY Blues are turning to some unusual methods as they prepare for a marathon season in the South West Premier.

Blues are facing an astonishing 4,000 miles of travelling over the course of the season, with the majority of away games in Devon and Cornwall.

And head coach Paul Archer is leaving no stone unturned to get the best out of his players.

They have even been working out with the Newbury Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu squad.

Archer said: “We have been doing some grappling work with the jiu-jitsu squad and I think they were impressed with the players.”

Blues face their longest away trip on the opening day of the season when they visit Camborne in Cornwall on Saturday, September 7.

They also face a trip to Launceston, along with long days out to Devon – Barnstaple, Brixham, Exeter University, Exmouth, Ivybridge and Okehampton.

Archer said: “It says something that Exeter University will have the least amount of travelling.

“But we can’t complain. Maidenhead and Bracknell both have further to go than us and Camborne face long journeys every other week.”

Blues have been back in training for three weeks ahead of the new season.

Before then, Blues visit Windsor in a friendly on Saturday August 10, followed by an inter-club game at Monks Lane on Friday, August 16 and a home game against Rams on August 31.

Archer said: “The first couple of weeks of training were minimal contact, but we are now back in full-contact.

“The boys have kept themselves in shape and we are building it up so they will be in peak condition and battle-hardened for the first game.”