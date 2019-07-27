Town end pre-season with tough defeat

HUNGERFORD Town ended their pre-season schedule with a 3-0 defeat at home to League 2 side Newport County.

Newport, who reached the play-off final last season, opened their account at Bulpit Lane after just three minutes when Ross Labadie volleyed past Adam Siviter, inside the penalty area.

James Constable, starting for Hungerford, had his sides first attempt at goal when a cross from Louis McGrory met the former Oxford United man.

County doubled their lead minutes before the break when a goal kick from Tom King found Corey Whitely, who beat his man before finding the bottom corner.

Both sides made changes at the break, with Newport introducing Marvel Ekpiteta - a defender who made the move from Hungerford earlier this summer.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the second-half, but Padraig Amond had his kick saved by Siviter - who is on loan from Birmingham City.

However, Amond made amends minutes later and added a third for the away side when his effort found the bottom corner.

Hungerford now turn their attention to the beginning of the National League South, as they face Hemel Hempstead Town away on August 3.

