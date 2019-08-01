Carys is part of England success

FORMER Hungerford resident Carys Cox was delighted to end the season with success for England under-20s at the recent Tri-Nations Cup.

Cox was part of the England side who won the competition, held at Loughborough University, after they beat the US and Canada.

The under-20s squad recorded a 62-0 win against the US, before a 24-15 win against Canada over the weekend.

Cox said: “It was a great couple of weeks really. It was very positive and was a great way to end the season in general.

“We got a really good score against the US, but it was tougher against Canada as they challenged us mentally as well as physically.”

The former Park House pupil, who also plays for Worcester Valkyries in the Tyrells Premier 15s, felt it was the perfect way to end one season and start another.

“The club [Worcester] is brilliant and I am staying on for another year,” she said.

“Pre-season has already started, so it’s straight back into it all.

“We had five or six girls from Worcester in the under-20s squad, so we have a younger squad, but they’re producing very good players at the moment.”

And across the two games at Loughborough, Cox was cheered on by many friends and family.

“I have a very supportive family,” she said. “I had family come from Cornwall and Wales to come and watch me at the weekend and it’s so good.”

Cox has also represented Hungerford RFC and Newbury RFC prior to joining Worcester, while working her way through the ranks at England.

She was also part of the under-20s squad that played France in an international friendly at Newbury’s Monks Lane ground back in March.

She said: “The summer has set me up for the rest of the year now and I am really motivated to do well this season.

“I want to have an injury-free season, while trying to play more games for the club and I know we’re hoping to finish mid-table this year.”