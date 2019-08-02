Jacob wants to go one better

DECLAN Jacob is aiming for promotion with AFC Aldermaston this season after narrowly missing out last year.

The Atom Men finished third in the Hellenic League Division 1 East, but Jacob has made a number of changes to his squad in the hope of challenging for the title.

One of the signings is former Hungerford Town and Swindon Supermarine player Luke Williams.

The midfielder will likely be involved when Aldermaston kick off their season with an away trip to Thame Rangers on Saturday.

Jacob said: “There is a lot of team bonding at the minute because I want to get the right group of lads who have the right sort of mentality.

“Last season was great, we had a good year and the boys were brilliant as we managed to finish third and get to a cup final.

“This is the year that we have to put it together and move on because we have made some good signings.”

As well as bringing in Williams, Jacob has signed defender Gary Smith from Binfield, who used to play at the club.

“A lot of the guys we have signed have been in football for a long time,” he said. “We have managed to get Gary which was a big signing for us, as well as Luke.

“These players have been in semi-professional football for a while now, so I know they can maintain their fitness and do the right things.”

And with a much stronger squad than this time 12 months ago, Jacobs is confident of starting the new season well.

He said: “It’s all right making things look good on paper, but to make things work on the pitch a lot of work has to be done.

“I believe the players I have brought in, who are willing to step down a level and help me, have the mentality of winning games.”