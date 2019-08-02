Clark relishing season opener

TADLEY Calleva manager Adam Clark is ready for the ‘new challenge’ as the club kick off their Sydenhams Wessex League campaign on Saturday.

Tadley travel to Brockenhurst for the first game of the Premier Division season, before hosting Amesbury Town three days later.

And with many changes at the club over the summer, Clark believes his squad is up for the task ahead.

“It’s been really good,” he said. “Since our first game with Romsey [Town], there has definitely been progression within the team.

“There have been a couple of new players who have come in and there are signs in the group about what we’re trying to do.

“The season has come around very quick, but we have done what we can with the lads. They have done really well and they’ve taken everything on board.

“We have changed a lot of things. The players are receptive, they’re very coachable for sure and we’re also looking to bring in a few more players in next week.”

Tadley hosted a four-team tournament involving Badshot Lea, Binfield and Ascot United – which ended with a third-place finish for Clark’s side.

He said: “Our performance against Badshot was very good and I felt we deserved at least a draw, while the performance against Binfield wasn’t great, but we got the win.”

The Barlows Park club have a busy start to the season with a number of league games as well as involvement in cups.

Clark said: “We have eight games, so it’d be good to get a certain amount of points and pick up a few wins in the first month.

“Hopefully we keep some clean sheets as well as getting goals across the board rather than relying on Brett Denham, for example.

“We’d like to get off to a winning start in the Wessex Cup, too.”

And with Clark taking over the reins from Danny Dolan, who left earlier in the summer, he is excited about the challenge.

He said: “When Danny left, it was a bit of a shock to the system and there was an uncertainty about who was going to stay.

“Everything was done very early in pre-season and although we haven’t finished with the squad, we’re in a good place.

“It’s a brand-new chapter with new management and players and everyone is ready for the new challenge ahead.”