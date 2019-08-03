Hungerford and Tadley find it tough

HUNGERFORD Town suffered a 4-1 away defeat against Hemel Hempstead Town on the opening day of the National League South season.

Liam Nash opened the scoring for the home side after 23 minutes, but Crusaders defender James Rusby equalised from a corner just seven minutes later.

Hemel regained the lead through Ricardo German and had control of proceedings at half-time.

The Tudors extended their lead just three minutes after the interval as Isaac Galliford found the net, before Nash grabbed his second with five minutes remaining.

Ian Herring's side will have little time to reflect as they welcome Slough Town to Bulpit Lane on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere, Tadley Calleva fell to a 4-0 defeat away to Brockenhurst in the Sydenham Wessex Premier division on Saturday afternoon.

It was a tough start to life at Tadley for manager Adam Clark, who has to prepare his squad for a home clash with Amesbury Town on Tuesday.

AFC Aldermaston collected their first point of the Hellenic League Division 1 East season as they drew 2-2 with Thame Rangers.

Declan Jacob's side came from a goal down to lead 2-1 after goals from Lorenzo Medford and Monay Mills-Chandler with five minutes remaining.

But Thame equalised in the dying embers to rescue a point.

Felipe Barcelos and Scott Rees each scored twice for Thatcham Town as they beat FA Vase winners Chertsey Town 4-1, in a pre-season friendly.

Meanwhile, Newbury FC recorded a narrow 1-0 win away at Kintbury Rangers when the pair met in a friendly.