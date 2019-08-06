Dascombe hopes to find the answer at Newbury

TOM Dascombe hopes he has found a “winnable opportunity” for Multiply By Eight who bids to continue King Power Racing’s successful season at Newbury at the track’s Racing to Recovery and a Brighter Future Charity Raceday on Tuesday.

Multiply By Eight can take King Power Racing’s win tally on the course this year to five if she can get off the mark in the John Drew Memorial Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, the opening event of an eight race card.

The Dascombe-trained Multiply By Eight followed a debut third at Sandown to finish 12th in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot before disappointing last time on the all-weather at Lingfield.

She is part of an 18-runner field for a race which has attracted some interesting newcomers including the William Haggas-trained Wejdan, who holds an entry in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes.

Multiply By Eight is from a family well known to Dascombe being related to Ceiling Kitty and Arthur Kitt, both Royal Ascot winners for the trainer.

“She is a maiden that we are trying to find a race for,” he said. “She ran good at Royal Ascot and we are trying to find a race she can win. She is rated 83 and this race looks a winnable opportunity.

“She is a half-sister to Ceiling Kitty and Arthur Kitt. Luckily for me King Power decided to send her to us to train because we know the family. To be honest she is more like Arthur Kitt than Ceiling Kitty. She is a tall, leggy filly, whereas Ceiling Kitty was very small and solid and looked more like a colt.”

The Racing to Recovery and a Brighter Future Charity Raceday will be hosted by the Mildmay Farm and Stud team for the first time, providing racegoers with the opportunity to walk the course, attend a series of lectures, and then enjoy a live performance from famed Abba tribute band, ABBA Re-Bjorn after racing has finished.

Held in memory of the late Dr John Drew, all proceeds from the sponsored walk, lectures and lunch will go to the Injured Jockeys Fund, the Retraining of Racehorses and Riding for the Disabled.

Before racing there is also the chance to bid on some incredible silent auction items, including visits to trainers’ yards, days at the races, plus a pair of breeches worn and signed by Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey Nico de Boinville.

Dr Bridget Drew, Director of Mildmay Farm and Stud, said: “I am really grateful for all the support from everyone who has kindly donated silent auction items, all of our sponsors and to Newbury Racecourse and their staff, without whom none of this would have been possible.

“We look forward to lots of people coming on the day, and joining in our course walk and lectures with industry experts in the morning. Hopefully it will be a good day and everyone will enjoy themselves."

Harriet Collins, Director of Marcomms and Sponsorship at Newbury Racecourse, said, “It’s a great honour for us to be involved in such a special day, and to help in raising money for such wonderful charities. We are very grateful to Mildmay Farm and Stud for their sponsorship of the whole day, and especially to Dr Bridget Drew for all her organisation of the day’s events.”

The racecourse will be operating a one-enclosure raceday, where racegoers are free to explore both the Premier and Grandstand enclosures for the same price. General admission tickets are available for £18, or tickets can be bought for the sponsored walk, lectures and lunch through the Charity Raceday webpage: https://www.charityraceday.org/index.php