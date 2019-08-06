Constable and Hungerford are off and running

JAMES Constable scored the only goal of the game as Hungerford Town recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Berkshire rivals Slough Town on Tuesday evening.

The home side took the lead after just five minutes when a long ball from the halfway line was sent forward by Louis McGrory.

From there, Slough keeper Jack Turner came out to claim the ball, but he missed it and Constable went on to put the ball into the open net.

The visitors had chances in the first-half, but Crusaders keeper Adam Siviter produced a couple of strong saves.

At the other end, Hungerford captain Mike Jones almost doubled his side's lead, but his left-footed effort hit the inside of the post before going out of play.

Slough came out in the second half showing signs of finding an equaliser, but Hungerford weathered a very strong storm.

Kofi Halliday had a chance to wrap up the points with five minutes remaining, but his effort was well saved by Turner.

However, Hungerford defended with everything they had and eventually heard the full-time whistle.

Ian Herring's side have a number of days off before they host Maidstone United at Bulpit Lane on Saturday afternoon.

For a full match report, match pictures and reaction, pick up a copy of Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.