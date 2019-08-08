Practice makes perfect for Blues

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer is happy with how pre-season preparations are coming along as they get ready for life in South West Premier.

Blues have been back in training for more than a month now and Archer says the sessions are improving all the time.

He said: “In terms of the way things have gone, I think we’re coming along really nicely and I am very positive at the way we have approached pre-season.

“We learnt a lot from last year in the way we approached it and we have done a bit more contact earlier this year so we are more battle ready for when the games come round.

“We have also set a lot of challenges to the players. As coaches, we know what we need to do to right some of the wrongs.”

Although Blues performed brilliantly last season, comfortably securing the South West 1 East title, Archer is keen to see improvements.

He said: “We’re in a different place this year and the challenge is to fix something that isn’t really broken.

“We scored a lot of points last year, a lot of tries, and we were very attractive going forward in attack, while our defence was pretty solid.

“So from the outside looking in, we need to set challenges so the players can improve from last year.”

Blues face a trip to Windsor on Saturday for their first pre-season game of the summer and Archer is looking forward to the game.

He said: “We have had six weeks in camp. I am pleased with how the boys have progressed and what they have done and we get to put it into practice this weekend.

“We want to win on Saturday because it’s in our DNA, but we want to use it more as a testing ground to see some combinations of stuff while testing the players.

“I’m excited to see us on the pitch because that is the best way that we can see where we’re at.”

Archer believes his side can perform at the high level this season.

He said: “It’s going to be hard this year and if we get the process right and play the way we know we can, then it’s down to our execution.

“If we have players with the commitment, who are willing to try stuff, then the execution will follow.

“We all want to play together, so if we can do that then people will want to come back.”