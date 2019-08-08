Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Kingfishers rename home ground

Thatcham have signed a two-year sponsorship which will change the name of their ground

THATCHAM Town's home ground will be renamed ahead of the 2019/20 football season, which begins on August 17.

The Kingfishers' ground, formerly known as Waterside Park, will be called Stacatruc Stadium as the local company have signed a two-year sponsorship deal with the club. 

Stacatruc Ltd - the UK's number 1 Forklift Dealer - is based on Pipers Lane, Thatcham and the company will also have advertisement at the Shed End Stand, inside the ground.

A statement from Ben Harte on the Thatcham website read: "With all the successes on the pitch in recent times, this has led to a much closer relationship with local businesses in terms of advertising and sponsorship.

"We have been approached and have spoke to a number of businesses recently who are keen to work with the football club and we are very pleased to announce this latest partnership.

As a community club, we really value the input and support that comes from the local area and we have a diverse range of sponsors."

We'll have more on this announcement in next week's Newbury Weekly News.

