Kingfishers rename home ground
Thu, 08 Aug 2019
THATCHAM Town's home ground will be renamed ahead of the 2019/20 football season, which begins on August 17.
The Kingfishers' ground, formerly known as Waterside Park, will be called Stacatruc Stadium as the local company have signed a two-year sponsorship deal with the club.
Stacatruc Ltd - the UK's number 1 Forklift Dealer - is based on Pipers Lane, Thatcham and the company will also have advertisement at the Shed End Stand, inside the ground.
A statement from Ben Harte on the Thatcham website read: "With all the successes on the pitch in recent times, this has led to a much closer relationship with local businesses in terms of advertising and sponsorship.
"We have been approached and have spoke to a number of businesses recently who are keen to work with the football club and we are very pleased to announce this latest partnership.
As a community club, we really value the input and support that comes from the local area and we have a diverse range of sponsors."
We'll have more on this announcement in next week's Newbury Weekly News.
