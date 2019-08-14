Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Bury's Bank Road closed after serious accident

Further details not known at this stage

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

accidentnew_sz

BURY'S Bank Road in Greenham is currently closed due to a serious accident.

More updates to follow.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Three teenagers arrested following Newbury robbery

Three teenagers arrested following Newbury robbery

Judge tells shoplifting mum: 'I don't believe you for a second'

court gavel

Fourth drink-driving conviction for local chef

court gavel

Enquiry into council data breach

Enquiry into council data breach

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33