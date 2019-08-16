Herring still has high hopes

IAN Herring says there are things to work on as Hungerford Town go in search of their second win of the National League South season.

On Saturday, Hungerford slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home against Maidstone United, a game Herring thought his side should have got more from.

“We started the game well and went a goal up after a fantastic finish from Beano [James Constable] and we could and should have been out of sight at half-time.”

This result was followed up by a 2-1 defeat at Bath City on Tuesday evening.

Herring said: “We went there with a game plan and, although we changed the system, we were well in the game again.

“Although they had a lot of possession in the first half, they weren’t really causing us any real danger, but we didn’t test their keeper.”

Herring handed a debut to George Smith, who has joined from Kintbury Rangers and the youngster certainly impressed.

“I was pleased with him,” he said. “I made George captain in the second half and he epitomises what Hungerford and my teams are all about.”

It’s now two successive defeats for Hungerford, but Herring said: “We have to tighten up on a few things and I am sure we’ll do that over the coming weeks.”

Chippenham Town make the short trip to Bulpit Lane on Saturday and Herring is determined to get back to winning ways.

Herring said: “It’ll be a tough test, they are local rivals and there are a lot of people who know each other because they have played for opposite clubs.

“There is a bit of rivalry – we know what they’re about so we have to prepare the lads as well as we can.”