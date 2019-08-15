Plenty to work on for Archer's Blues

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer believes there is still plenty to work on ahead of the new South West Premier season beginning on September 7.

Blues took part in their first pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday afternoon, losing 29-12 away at Windsor.

The squad was different from the first team that ended last season, but Archer was glad to see some new faces.

He said: “We took a decent amount of boys down to the game with a lot of them never having played senior rugby or Blues rugby before, so it was good to see what they could do.

“We got some knowledge from an individual perspective and it gave us some good stuff to work on over the next couple of weeks.

“On the day, we weren’t up to the standards we have been settin, but it was a good starting point and I know we can improve.”

The action continues for Newbury tomorrow (Friday) as they host an inter-club friendly at Monks Lane, with Dan Thorne and Toby Thorne each taking charge of a side.

Archer said: “It’ll be a lot more structured and the teams will be allowed to train together and work out their tactical approach to the game.

“When we did it a couple of years ago we got a lot out of it, so hopefully it can help in the same way.

“The teams will be bringing a knowledge of how the other team is likely to play and both sides will be able to really test themselves.”

And although it’s a friendly between teammates, Archer has assured everyone that it will be a competitive contest.

He said: “Sometimes people think these games won’t be as intense as league games, but they generally are and potentially even more so because both sides will know each other.

“It will enable players to put pressure on each other and it should be a fantastic occasion and hopefully we can get a good crowd down for a 7.30pm kick-off.

“It’ll be great to see all the players try and fight it out for a place in the squad.”

Entry is free for spectators and Archer is hoping that supporters come in their numbers.

He said: “It’d be great for people in the town to come and watch and see what we’re about as we step back up to Level Five rugby.”