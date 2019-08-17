Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

East Woodhay earn the bragging rights

Villagers beat Newbury and Falkland in Bowness Trophy

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

EAST Woodhay Cricket Club can lay claim to being this season’s local 20/20 kings.

As well as topping the table in the Serious Cricket Downs League, they added the Bowness Invitational Trophy on Sunday by defeating the hosts in the final at Falkland Cricket Club.

Falkland had clinched a nail-biting two-run victory over Thatcham in their semi-final, just managing to defend a modest total of 121, while Woodhay enjoyed a much more comfortable passage to the final, amassing 203-7 against Newbury before restricting them to 118 all out.

In the final, East Woodhay elected to bat and Falkland’s opening bowlers  Nigel Trumper and Aiden Long made early breakthroughs, dismissing Woodhay stars Tom Flack and James Bird cheaply.

Undeterred, Olly Batchelor (25) and George Walters (42) scored freely before George Hawkins entered the attack and bowled Walters with his first ball.

Unfortunately, Hawkins sustained an injury in the process and could take no further part in the match.

Steady batting and selective hitting by the middle and lower order saw East Woodhay to a par score of 146-8 from 20 overs.

Falkland's reply got off to a disastrous start with Ben Piper run out without scoring for the second time in the day.

Attacking knocks from Liam Cooper (21) and Mark Hughes (31) were as good as it got for Falkland and the innings fell away to 77 all out in 16 overs with Duncan Johnson nipping in to mop up the tail, claiming 3-20.

