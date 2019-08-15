Thatcham bowl them over in nationals

FOUR bowlers from Thatcham Bowls club have won the English National Senior Fours Championship.

Peter Warne, Mike Blizzard, Bob Harris and skip Trevor Broad represented Berkshire at the Bowls England National Championships last week.

Having first won through five matches during June and July to become Berkshire champions, Thatcham then played five further tough matches at Leamington Spa over three days to win the national title, beating Worcestershire 19-12 in the final.



Blizzard said “I had a premonition that we would win and before each game I told the rest of the team we would win.

“When we were 10 shots up with only four ends to play in the final I think they were finally convinced.”

Next year the four Thatcham players will represent England in the British Isles Championships to be played at Llandrindod Wells, Wales.

Thatcham won only one match in their final games of the Kennet League season.

The A team conceded their game to Hagbourne A to finish third in Division West 1, while KL B lost 80-71 away to Abingdon B – 2-12 on points – and finished third in Division West 2.

KLV A beat local rivals Newbury at home 66-26 shots and took all 10 points.

They have won the league in Division LV West 1 and were due to play Tilehurst A in the league division’s semi-finals at Burghfield BC today (Thursday).

Thatcham B lost away 59-29 (2-8) to Wantage A, but they have come second in Division LV West 2 and have won promotion to LVW1 next year.

Elsewhere LV C lost 41.5-48 at home to Hungerford B and will play in Division 3 next year.