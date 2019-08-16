Newbury prepares for another action packed weekend

AHEAD of another afternoon of racing at Newbury Racecourse, the Racing Post provided the Newbury Weekly News with some insight into the day’s racecard.

The afternoon will host seven races, including the featured race which is the Byerley Stud Stakes (Listed) at 3.30pm.

A reminder that it’s the first of two days of racing at Newbury, with action taking place tomorrow.

And after the racing, music group Madness will be performing on the main stage.

Ahead of today’s featured race, the Racing Post explained why it was an interesting card.

Why is it interesting?

Clive Cox and owners Hot To Trot Racing had to settle for second in this Listed race last year with Heartwarming and attempt to go one better with Hand On My Heart.

Hector Crouch's mount landed a fillies' conditions stakes at Windsor on debut before finishing ninth in the Molecomb at Glorious Goodwood.

She was short of room when challenging in that Group 3 event and better can be expected on her third start with Cox hoping the forecast rain stays away.

He said: "She’s a really nice, progressive filly and a very exciting prospect.

"She won very nicely at Windsor on debut and things didn’t pan out for her in the Molecomb. I just hope the rain stays away as better ground would suit her."

The David Evans-trained Good Vibes is the only filly to carry a 3lb penalty after winning the Listed Marygate Stakes at York in May, while Fozzy Stack hopes to saddle the first Irish-trained winner of the £25,500 race – prize-money that has been criticised by Karl Burke and Roger Charlton – with American Lady.

What do the stats say?

Rosdhu Queen is the only winner in the last ten years to land this prize on her second start. Winning debutants Seize The Time and Ishvara attempt to defy inexperience in this 13-runner renewal.

90 – the average official rating of the winner in the last five years. Three runners boast higher marks – Good Vibes, Al Raya and Divine Spirit – with the last-named the top rated at the weights.

What do the trainers say?

Simon Crisford, trainer of Al Raya

She came out of her Lingfield win very well and arrives in good form. It’s a nice, competitive renewal and we feel she belongs in this company.

Henry Candy, trainer of Jouska

I was very pleased with her win at Sandown last time over this trip but we’re going into the unknown here as to whether she is up to this level.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Orlaith

She ran a good race at Goodwood and is going in the right direction so I’m hoping for a big run. We hold her in high regard and it would be great if she could be placed and get some black type. She has a bit to find on ratings but has improved since Goodwood.

Karl Burke, trainer of Seize The Time

I hope she can get into the money because she's a smart filly who was a smooth winner on her debut and has come on for that. She's speedy and should show up well, though I'm sure it will be a tough race.

Thanks to the Racing Post for their help with this. We’ll have more ahead of tomorrow’s meeting at Newbury.

Credit: www.racingpost.com