Balding secures another Newbury win

KINGSCLERE trainer Andrew Balding picked up another win at Newbury Racecourse as Game And Set won the EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes on Friday.

Balding is now in second-place, with six wins, in the trainer standings of 'The Newburys' only behind Richard Hannon.

Elsewhere, Upper Lambourn's Archie Watson had a winner in the final race of the day with Kheros.

Racecourse ambassador Jason Watson got off to a fine start in the opening race of the afternoon as Quadrilateral won the Unibet EBF Maiden Stakes.

The jockey has been the courses ambassador during the flat season, and has enjoyed plenty of on track success in recent visits to Berkshire.

Quadrilateral, the daughter of Frankel who was making her debut, held off the threat from Mambo Nights, who finished second, while favourite Ottoman Court finished third.

In the second race of the day, Gin Palace made it three wins from six starts this year with victory in the Christopher Smith Associates Handicap Stakes.

Blewbury trainer Eve Johnson Houghton continued her good form at Newbury with the win, while Canal Rocks finished second.

Joint-favourite Medieval - priced at 7/2 - finished third.

The Energy Check Handicap race required a photo finish and resulted in a dead heat between Frontispiece and Emenem.

With three races down, and plenty of rain, going at @NewburyRacing had changed to Good to Soft, Soft in places (from Good to Soft, Good in places). #Newbury — Liam Headd (@liamh_nwn) August 16, 2019

In the featured race of the afternoon, Orlaith - priced at 14/1 - crossed the line first, ahead of Al Raya and Dr Simpson in second and third respectively.

Three horses, including Hand On My Heart - trained by Clive Cox, were non-runners as a result of the ground changing after the third race.

The fifth race provided yet another close battle between Bushtucker Trial and Richard Hannon's Shammah.

In the end, it was Bushtucker Trial - ridden by Clifford Lee and trained by Michael Bell, who finished on top.

And in the penultimate race, it was Balding who picked up his first victory of the day with Game And Set.

After placing in a maiden at Newmarket in June, David Probert was in the saddle to edge out favourite Star In The Making, who finished second.

Watson's Kheros -priced at 20/1 - surprised a few to win the final race of the day at Newbury, ahead of Freckles and Skyman in second and third respectively.

It was a fight to the finish between Kheros and Freckles, but it was the Watson trained horse who won the battle.

