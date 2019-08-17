Pattie provides Channon with Newbury win

WEST Ilsley trainer Mick Channon has admitted that Pattie will finish racing at the end of the season.

The five-year-old won the Unibet Handicap Stakes at Newbury on Saturday - her first victory since October 2018.

Pattie held off late pressure from the David Elsworth-trained Ripp Orf to win at the local track.

And after the race, Channon said: “We’re chuffed because we kept her training for another year, probably a year longer than I should have, but she has paid us back.

“She’ll be finished by the end of the season and possibly go to the sales,” said Channon. “We have been quite hard on her because we haven’t got many older horses who can fly the flag.”

Pattie is back in the winners enclosure as @Mick_Channon gets a winner at @NewburyRacing - his only runner of the day here. #Newbury #NewburyRaces pic.twitter.com/oPz79EO62o — Liam Headd (@liamh_nwn) August 17, 2019

Although the season is still running, the West Ilsley trainer hasn’t made any concrete plans for the coming weeks.

“We’ll see I have no plans, but she goes on any ground and she’s very versatile.”

The win for Channon was his sixth this month, but he’s still waiting on a stand-out race.

“We’re having lots of winners, but we’re not winning the big ones and we’re not as competitive as we used to be.

“We’re lacking in a bit of quality, but every trainer in the country will be saying the same.”

The day started just like Friday, with Jason Watson picking up the win in the Energy Check Handicap Stakes for Roger Charlton.

The Newbury ambassador - who was favourite - stormed home in first ahead of Sputnik Planum in second and Caravan Of Hope in third.

The day starts just like Friday as @Jason7Watson1 and @RogerCharlton have success with Qarasu in the opening race at @NewburyRacing. #Newbury #NewburyRaces pic.twitter.com/ApGDOJccOW — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) August 17, 2019

Franny Norton guided Thunderous to victory in the Denford Stakes to maintain the good form and finish ahead of Sesame Birah - who was priced at 16-1.

Elsewhere, Sun Power - owned by the prestigious King Power Racing, and trained by Richard Hannon - finished in third.

The Geoffrey Freer Stakes provided the crowd with a thrilling finish as Technician (10/1) picked up speed to get past Morando inside the final half-a-furlong to win.

Andrew Balding's Morando was in control of proceedings heading into the final two furlongs, but jockey Rob Hornby maintained the pressure from Technician to take victory.

The Unibet Handicap Stakes didn't disappoint as Channon's Pattie held off a late burst of speed from Ripp Orf to finish in first place.

In the featured race of the day, James Doyle guided Glorious Journey to victory for Newmarket trainer, Charlie Appleby.

Librisa Breeze put up a fight to the line, but it wasn't enough as Glorious Journey bounced back after finishing eighth at Newmarket last time out.

Doyle won his second successive race of the afternoon as Rhythmic Intent secured victory in the Frontier British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Torcello wins the Energy Check Handicap Stakes at a huge 25/1. #Newbury pic.twitter.com/irShz9bKgB — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) August 17, 2019

Meanwhile, in the penultimate race of the afternoon Torcello scored victory - priced at 25/1, finished ahead of Ritchie Valens an Ocala in second and third respectively.

And in the final race of the afternoon, Gas Monkey held off a late surge from Andrew Balding's Landa Beach to win.

For more reaction and images - pick up a copy of the Newbury Weekly News - out on Thursday.