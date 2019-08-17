Police officer killed in West Berkshire died of 'multiple injuries'

A POLICE officer who was killed in West Berkshire died of "multiple injuries", a post-mortem has revealed.

Thames Valley Police also confirmed today that it has been given an extra 36 hours to question the 10 people currently being held on suspicion of murder.

Pc Andrew Harper, 28, was responding to reports of a burglary on Thursday when he was dragged along the road by a vehicle.

Ten males aged between 13 and 30 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Pc Harper, who got married four weeks ago, was killed on the A4 Bath Road in Sulhamstead.

Det Supt Ailsa Kent told a press conference: "A post-mortem was carried out on Andrew's body and the cause of death has been recorded as multiple injuries.

"The cause of death is consistent with our current belief that Andrew was caught between a vehicle and the road and then dragged for a distance."

She said the 10 boys and men had been arrested at council-run caravan and mobile home site Four Houses Corner, about three miles from where PC Harper died.