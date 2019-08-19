Gallery: Hungerford Town v Chippenham Town

HUNGERFORD Town picked up a point on Saturday afternoon as they drew 1-1 with Chippenham Town in the National League South at Bulpit Lane.

The Crusaders opened the scoring after just five minutes when James Rusby's effort from close range found the back off the net, after a free-kick from Kofi Halliday.

The home side had chances to add to their lead, but failed to take them and were punished shortly after half-time.

A cross from the left was met by David Pratt who flicked the ball past Hungerford goalkeeper Adam Siviter.

Neither side could find a winner, resulting in the game ending in a draw. Hungerford now turn their attentions to Saturday when they face Wealdstone.

- Pictures by Phil Cannings.

