More than £140,000 raised for family of police officer

MORE than £140,000 has been raised for the family of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed while attending reports of a burglary in West Berkshire last week.

The newlywed officer, 28, died of multiple injuries after he was dragged along by a vehicle at around 11.30pm on Thursday night.

Ten males – aged between 13 and 30 – were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Police were last night granted an extra 24 hours to question them.

The fundraising page, set up by Thames Valley Police Federation to support Pc Harper’s widow and his family broke the £140,000 mark today.

It reads: "We confront danger on a daily basis. We know there is a risk when we put on the uniform but we do so as we are proud to protect the public.

"Sadly on very rare and horrendous occasions a colleague makes the ultimate sacrifice. We will ensure that heroism is never forgotten."

A number of floral tributes have been left at the scene at the junction of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill over the weekend.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pc-andrew-harper

The appeal currently stands at £161,712.