Herring: Crusaders have a cutting edge

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring believes his side is creating more chances and threatening the opposition in every game.

The Crusaders drew 1-1 with Chippenham Town on Saturday, taking their tally up to four points after five National League South games this season.

Hungerford took the lead through James Rusby at Bulpit Lane and could have been further ahead at half-time.

And Herring said: “I was extremely pleased with the performance on the whole and it was a shame we didn’t win.

“We created enough chances, especially in the first half to have been out of sight and we probably created enough to win two games of football.

“They changed things in the second half and they had a 20-minute spell where they scored and had a gilt-edged chance where they could have gone ahead.

“We are creating chances again which is pleasing and it’s another point on the board against a very strong Chippenham side.”

If you turn the clock back 12 months, Hungerford had only amassed two points – a tally they have doubled this time around.

Herring said: “This time last year we had two points and we feel the squad is more competitive now than it was last year.

“We’re going into a run of tough games, but there is a lot of room for optimism so we have to keep the scoreboard ticking over to get points on the board.”

With the bank holiday approaching, Hungerford have two games in three days as they face Wealdstone away on Saturday before hosting Dartford on Monday.

“Wealdstone will be tough,” admitted Herring. “We can’t really think about Dartford just yet, but Wealdstone have started extremely well and they’re top of the table.

“They have a new manager and new players and when their crowd gets behind them, they are quite vociferous.”

Last season, Herring’s side recorded impressive away wins at the likes of Billericay Town and Torquay United, an experience that could help again this year.

He said: “Myself and Kev Watson are here from last year as well as seven of the players, so I think you have to draw on your experiences.

“They were two very good results and I have heard a couple of things recently about us relying on home form.

“I don’t know where that has come from because of our previous results and how we are.

“We’ll always try to win every game whether that is home, away or on a neutral venue.”

Josh Martin was on the bench on Saturday, returning to the club after spending last year on loan at Hungerford from Birmingham City.

Herring said: “I have kept in contact with him since last season and he was without a club, so he wanted to be playing football.

“I am glad to see him back and although it’s short-term, hopefully we can turn it into a long-term thing because the 25 minutes he played over the weekend proved what a wonderful player he is.”