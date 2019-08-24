Kingfishers progress in FA Cup

THATCHAM Town cruised into the first-qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 7-1 victory against Andover New Street.

Joe Selman, Felipe Barcelos and Scott Rees all scored twice for Town and, along with an own-goal, the home side progressed into the next round.

The Kingfishers were ahead after 17 minutes when Selman's cross from the right was turned into his own net by Jamie Pollard.

Town took full control shortly after as Barcelos broke through on goal, rounding the keeper and slotting the ball into the empty net for 2-0.

Thatcham's third came on the stroke of half-time as Selman found space in the penalty box to take a touch and calmly beat Andover keeper, Chris Wing.

After the break, Barcelos scored his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot as Kyle Tooze was brought down by Matt Scott.

The visitors did pull a goal back through Luke Hooper as he found space on the far side to curl the ball past Paul Strudley.

Selman restored Thatcham's four goal advantage as he kept hold of possession, despite being tripped, and smashed the ball past the keeper.

Rees added a sixth for the home side, curling his effort off the inside of the post and into the back of the net.

Rees scored his second and Thatcham's seventh of the afternoon shortly after, beating Wing from distance and finding the top corner of the goal to complete the scoring.

The Kingfishers now turn their attentions back to the Southern League Division 1 South as they welcome Sholing to Stacatruc Stadium on Monday (3pm).