Lynch strikes late to rescue Town

CONOR Lynch came off the bench to rescue a point for Hungerford Town as they drew 2-2 with Dartford at Bulpit Lane on bank holiday Monday.

A crowd of 383 turned out for the game, which was played in hot temperatures as two water-breaks also took place.

It only took six minutes for the game to see it's first goal as Hungerford forward Zidan Akers beat Mark Smith with a stunning strike.

The former Thatcham Town man beat a Dartford defender and calmly finessed the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

However the visitors clawed themselves back into the game as Darren McQueen's acrobatic effort in the Town penalty area beat Adam Siviter before finding the roof of the net.

Dartford took the lead for the first-time shortly after as Luke Wanadio latched onto a loose ball, before smashing it past Siviter.

Hungerford pressed for an equaliser in the second-half, but Mark Smith stood firm to keep the ball out as it seemed like the home side were going to miss out on points.

However with two minutes remaining, James Constable forced Smith into a strong save before Lynch followed up with the rebound to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

Both sides went in search of a winner, but neither could do so.

Ian Herring and his side turn their attentions to Billericay Town next, a fixture that saw them score two injury time goals last season and win 2-1.

A full match report, match reaction and pictures will be available in this week's Newbury Weekly News - out on Thursday.