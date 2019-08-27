Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Gallery: Weekend in pictures

A number of local sports teams were in action over the bank holiday weekend

Round up

THERE was plenty of sport taking place across West Berkshire over the bank-holiday weekend.

On Saturday, two local rivals in Theale & Tilehurst and Newbury went head-to-head in division 4a of the Thames Valley Cricket League.

Thatcham Town CC hosted Henley in division 2a of the cricket league, but suffered a 107-run defeat.

Elsewhere, Thatcham Town recorded an emphatic 7-1 home victory in the FA Cup, while neighbours Hungerford Town drew 2-2 with Dartford in the National League South.

Have a look at our pictures that were taken during the weekend action. For all the reaction and more pictures, pick up a copy of Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

Cricket: Theale & Tilehurst v Newbury

Football: Thatcham Town v Andover New Street

Cricket: Thatcham Town CC v Henley 2nd

Football: Hungerford Town vs Dartford

* Hungerford pictures by Phil Cannings

