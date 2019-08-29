Patience pays off for Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring believes his side got their ‘just rewards’ after scoring late on to draw 2-2 with Dartford in National League South at Bulpit Lane on Monday.

The Crusaders went ahead through Zidan Akers, but two goals from Darren McQueen and Luke Wanadio put the visitors in control.

However, a late strike from Conor Lynch handed Town a crucial point and Herring felt it was the least they deserved.

He said: “There was only one team that wanted to play with the ball on the floor and that was us, so we got our just rewards with the goal.

“It was down to our perseverance and our willingness to not just resort to the easy option of kicking the ball long.

“I challenged the players before the game to take something out of it – they have done that so we have to be pleased.”

Herring played Akers in a more attacking position, linking him up with James Constable, which proved to be a good move.

Herring said: “I thought that in the first 25 minutes we were outstanding. We played Zidan [Akers] in a position where he hasn’t played before and he was brilliant.

“In the second half we controlled the game very well and it was pleasing to see that with five minutes to go we were still passing the ball and that we stuck to our principles.

“We kept believing and that’s why we continued to pass the ball because we’ll always create chances and get into positions to create opportunities.

“I think that if our decision-making and execution can improve, then we’ll create clearer-cut chances.”

Lynch is Town's super sub

Lynch came off the bench to score late against Dartford, a year after the forward scored the winner when the teams last met at Bulpit Lane.

The result came just two days after their 3-1 defeat at Wealdstone and Herring said: “We have used our whole squad this weekend and it was hard on Saturday [against Wealdstone] because the players did a lot of running.

“If anyone should have an issue with me, it should be Conor because he has been training excellently and he has been waiting for his chance.

“He is the only one who hasn’t started a game over the weekend and he came on and showed us what he can do.”

And although Herring made changes to his squad, he welcomes the competition.

He said: “I want my job to be difficult in the sense of selecting the squad and players doing the right things.

“I don’t want them to make my job easier by having a bad attitude or turning up late because it makes my job easy.”

Hungerford travel to Billericay Town on Saturday, hoping to mirror last season’s result at New Lodge where they came from behind in added time to win 2-1.

Herring said: “We’ve had two games in three days and the players need to recover before training.

“We have to trust the players to take the responsibility to recover right, eat the right things and get the fuel back into them.

“We’ll look towards Billericay with the aim of getting something out of the game and although they’re full-time, my boys have shown they’re fit enough to keep going against anyone.”