Lauren is ready for final showdown

FORMER Hungerford cricketer Lauren Bell is hoping to end the season on a high when she heads to the Kia Super League finals day with Southern Vipers.

Bell, who has also been playing for Bradfield College this season, has played throughout the Super League season, which ends this weekend.

Vipers began their campaign with three wins from three, before losing to Western Storm, who finished in top spot in the league.

The 18-year-old said: “We started off the competition with a lot of wins, but then we went to Western Storm – who have been very good – and lost on the last ball.”

Results were positive for Vipers, but they did suffer a four-wicket defeat to Yorkshire Diamonds on Sunday, a game in which Bell claimed a wicket.

She said: “When we played Yorkshire we scored 184 and we should have defended better, but we couldn’t.

“I was bowling at the death and they needed runs, so I had the responsibility to bowl them and contain them to less than 10 runs an over.”

Vipers will meet Loughborough Lightning in the semi-finals of finals day at Hove on Sunday and the winners will progress to a final showdown with Western Storm.

Bell said: “We played them [Loughborough] earlier in the season and we managed to get the win on the last ball, so it was a very close game.

“You can’t underestimate them and, although we have already beaten them, it’ll be another great game.”

Bell believes having experienced players in New Zealand batter Suzie Bates and England star Tammy Beaumont is a bonus.

“They’re great,” she said. “Tammy is such a good captain because she has a lot of experience and knows a lot.

“And Suzie has been amazing as we’ve had four games where it’s come down to the final over or the final ball and it’s normally her who takes the responsibility.

“Lottie [Charlotte Edwards] in management has also been showing her experience and knowledge to help us throughout the season.

“We have been so close throughout the competition and I know we stick together even when games have been tight.”

Bell is nicknamed called ‘The Shard’, which has been with her since a young age and one that’s stuck with her throughout her cricket career, which has included time at Berkshire.

She said: “It’s been around since I was very young and it’s because I am so tall – there’s not much more too it.”