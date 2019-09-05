Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Gallery: Newbury holds Triathlon

Sam Hart warms up for British Championships by retaining Newbury Triathlon crown

TEAM Kennet’s Sam Hart retained his Newbury Triathlon title on Sunday.

Hart, who is coached by Nick Bull, was one of only two runners from the 354-strong field to complete the course in under an hour.

The 18-year-old’s  time of 55:41.6 for the 300-yard swim, 22km bike ride and 5km run earned him an impressive victory, as he romped home nearly four minutes ahead of second-placed Graham Stent of Tadley-based Banjo Cycles in 59.36.2.

Hart was always in control of the race, which was based around Northcroft Leisure Centre, clocking 3:36.3 for the swim and staying out in front on the cycle section with a split of 34:51.1.

With the British Championships looming next week, Hart eased off on the run, but still recorded a time of 16:00.4.

Hart will soon be moving away from the area as he will be studying at Loughborough University.

Stent was also in impressive form, with splits of 5:36.1, 34:33.9 and 17:44.4 to clinch second place.

Third place went to Reading’s Derek Neupauer, who just missed finishing under the hour mark as he clocked  1:00:09.6.

First woman home was Claire Hall of the Army Tri team.

She recorded splits of 4:53.2 for the swim, 41:15.4 for the bike ride and 19:30.5 for the run to finish in a time of 1:07:11.3.   

Local athletes produced some excellent performances.

Tobias Allen, a member of Newbury Athletic Club and Newbury District Swimming Club, came home fifth in  1:02:02.4, while clubmate Luca Vicaria finished eighth in 1:04:00.6.

Luke Muir, a member of the Berkshire Tri squad, was the fifth veteran to cross the line in  1:07:44.5.

And Newbury Road Club’s John Murrell was the third Super Vet home in 1:08:06.7.

Team Kennet under-23 triathlete Bradley Thomas and veteran Graham Lloyd  also turned in excellent displays, placing 22nd in 1:08:30.1 and 31st in 1:10:22.1 respectively.

 

