Gallery: Newbury holds Triathlon

TEAM Kennet’s Sam Hart retained his Newbury Triathlon title on Sunday.

Hart, who is coached by Nick Bull, was one of only two runners from the 354-strong field to complete the course in under an hour.

The 18-year-old’s time of 55:41.6 for the 300-yard swim, 22km bike ride and 5km run earned him an impressive victory, as he romped home nearly four minutes ahead of second-placed Graham Stent of Tadley-based Banjo Cycles in 59.36.2.

Hart was always in control of the race, which was based around Northcroft Leisure Centre, clocking 3:36.3 for the swim and staying out in front on the cycle section with a split of 34:51.1.

With the British Championships looming next week, Hart eased off on the run, but still recorded a time of 16:00.4.

Hart will soon be moving away from the area as he will be studying at Loughborough University.

Stent was also in impressive form, with splits of 5:36.1, 34:33.9 and 17:44.4 to clinch second place.

Third place went to Reading’s Derek Neupauer, who just missed finishing under the hour mark as he clocked 1:00:09.6.

First woman home was Claire Hall of the Army Tri team.

She recorded splits of 4:53.2 for the swim, 41:15.4 for the bike ride and 19:30.5 for the run to finish in a time of 1:07:11.3.

Local athletes produced some excellent performances.

Tobias Allen, a member of Newbury Athletic Club and Newbury District Swimming Club, came home fifth in 1:02:02.4, while clubmate Luca Vicaria finished eighth in 1:04:00.6.

Luke Muir, a member of the Berkshire Tri squad, was the fifth veteran to cross the line in 1:07:44.5.

And Newbury Road Club’s John Murrell was the third Super Vet home in 1:08:06.7.

Team Kennet under-23 triathlete Bradley Thomas and veteran Graham Lloyd also turned in excellent displays, placing 22nd in 1:08:30.1 and 31st in 1:10:22.1 respectively.