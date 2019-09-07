Thatcham Town 2-3 Salisbury: See how the action unfolded

Thanks for following the LIVE BLOG. Be sure to pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News for all the reaction, reports and images.

The Kingfishers battled until the end, but they were unable to upset the odds and topple the higher opposition.

Both sides have put on a show for the 661 supporters in attendance, as well as the many watching live on the BBC Sport website.

It ends at the Stacatruc Stadium and it's the visitors who progress into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after edging this thrilling cup tie.

Full-time: Thatcham Town 2-3 Salisbury.

94 | Late drama! Thatcham have the ball in the net, but the referee deemed their to be a foul during the corner, which saw Michael Miller and the Salisbury keeper appear to come together. It was very harsh on the hosts as there were no shouts from Salisbury when the ball hit the back of the net.

90 | There's four minutes of added time.

86 | A chance for Salisbury to get a fourth, but Osemi heads over the crossbar from close range.

Or maybe not! Scott Rees produces a stunning strike from distance to find the top corner and reduce the deficit to just one again. Game on.

79 | GOAL TO THATCHAM!!!

From a George Colson free-kick, Kevin Amankwaah's powerful header finds the back of the net. That could be that for Thatcham.

76 | GOAL TO SALISBURY!!!

75 | Salisbury have upped the intensity in this one as they search for a killer goal. Meanwhile Thatcham make a change as Adam Kelly is being replaced by Sam Barder.

65 | Scott Rees has replaced Jack Alexander for Thatcham as the home side look to draw level in this cup tie.

63 | The attendance at the Stacatruc Stadium 661.

Felipe Barcelos calmly slots the ball past the Salisbury keeper after a backpass went wrong for the visitors. It's certainly got the crowd going now.

60 | GOAL TO THATCHAM!!!

57 | George Jeacock almost pulls one back for Thatcham. Williams' cross is expertly controlled by the forward who then fired one at goal, forcing the Salisbury keeper into a strong save.

56 | A mistake from Angell can't be converted by a Salisbury strike, who's heavy touch forces the ball into the hands of Strudley.

54 | It's a pretty even start to the second-half. Thatcham are going to have to find something quick if they are to get back into this cup tie.

46 | We're back underway at Stacatruc Stadium as Salisbury restart the game.

The teams are slowly making their way back onto the pitch for the second-half.

It's tough for Thatcham to take, a side who have done quite well in stages during this cup tie.

Half-time: Thatcham Town 0-2 Salisbury

Tobias Holmes doubles his sides lead from close range. His header at the back post was blocked, but his rebound effort with his foot beat Strudley in goal. A huge blow to Thatcham.

42 | GOAL TO SALISBURY

41 | The first Yellow card of the game goes to Thatcham defender Matt Day.

40 | The Kingfishers are trying to finish the first-half strong. We're five minutes before the break.

35 | Darren Mullings is the latest to test Paul Strudley as a short corner finds the feet of the midfielder, who can't generate enough power from his shot to beat the keeper.

29 | Salisbury captain Aaron Dawson fires his effort over the crossbar from distance. It's never testing Strudley from that place on the pitch.

23 | The home side have seen plenty of possession in the opposition half, but they're yet to test Smith in the Salisbury goal.

19 | Much better from Thatcham as Williams and Barcelos link-up well on the left side of the pitch.

17 | A long free-kick from Day can't be controlled by Jeacock as the ball rolls to safety for Salisbury. They still lead through Colson's early penalty kick.

14 | Tobias Holmes fires an effort well over the bar from close range as the visitors look to grab a second early in this cup tie.

11 | The home side have responded well to going a goal down as they're seeing much more of possession.

George Colson opens the scoring from the penalty spot, sending the ball to Strudley's right corner.

07 | GOAL TO SALISBURY!!!

06 | Penalty to Salisbury as Michael Miller is deemed to have brought down a player in the penalty area.

05 | Strudley makes a wonderful save to deny Fitchett, who has looked very lively for Salisbury.

04 | An inviting cross from Thatcham's Kelly can't meet a teammate. Strong start from the hosts, Jeacock also tests the goalkeeper.

02 | The first shot on target is from Daniel Fitchett, who strikes one from distance, but it's easy for Strudley. At the other end, Selman has an effort at goal blocked.

01 | And we're underway, it's Callum Willmoth of Thatcham to get us started. The home side are shooting from left-to-right in this first half.

The two teams are on the pitch and we're five minutes away from kick-off.

Salisbury team: Smith; Colson, Sommerton, Dawson (c), Amankwaah; Oseni, Hippolyte-Patrick; Mullings, Holmes; Fitchett, Young. Subs: Bentley, Betts, Knowles, Wellard, Rayfiels, Bancroft.

Thatcham team: Strudley; Miller, Williams, Angell, Day (c); Alexander, Kelly, Willmoth, Selman; Jeacock, Barcelos. Subs: Morton (GK), Barder, Rees, Westlake, Frank, Carrington.

The team news is in...

Both sides are out onto the pitch, going through their warm-ups ahead of kick-off. There's already a big crowd in place with over 30 minutes before the game begins.

Kick-off is around 50 minutes away, and we'll be giving you team news as and when we get it.

We'll be providing you with live updates throughout the afternoon in what promises to be a thrilling encounter between to in-form sides.

HELLO and welcome to our LIVE BLOG from the Stacatruc Stadium as Thatcham Town host Salisbury in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.