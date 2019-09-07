City strike twice to down Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town suffered a 2-1 defeat to St Albans City at Bulpit Lane, despite holding the advantage at half-time.

Crusaders striker Conor Lynch scored his second successive goal at Bulpit Lane when he found the net after eight minutes.

Matt Jones, playing on the left-wing for Town, created a good chance - moments later - from a free-kick, which forced Dean Snedker into a finger-tip save.

However, it was the visitors who came out of the blocks the strongest in the second-half as they scored twice in as many minutes to turn the game around.

Firstly, after a long ball into the box, the loose ball fell to the feet of Joe Iaciofano who, battled hard before finding the back of the net.

And then James Kaloczi got on the end of a free-kick to head his effort into the bottom corner and beat Adam Siviter.

James Constable could have brought the scores level once more, but his effort - on the end of a Zidan Akers cross - was sent over the crossbar from close range.

With 10 minutes of the game remaining, St Albans were reduced to 10-men when Dave Diedhiou was shown a second yellow for a late challenge on Lynch.

But despite the man advantage, Hungerford were unable to find an equaliser and suffered a home defeat. The Crusaders now turn their attention's to Dulwich Hamlet away from home next week.