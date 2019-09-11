A week to go until Royal County of Berkshire Show

THERE’S just over a week to go until this year’s Royal County of Berkshire Show.

Around 60,000 people are expected to flock to Newbury Showground over the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The annual event – now in its 110th year – brings together equine enthusiasts, artisans, foodies, agricultural and other retailers from across Berkshire and the wider UK.

It is organised by the Newbury and District Agricultural Society and sponsored by a number of local businesses.

This year’s show promises to be one of the largest yet, including multiple new attractions for all ages.

In a new location for 2019, the hugely-popular food hall returns, offering a vast selection of treats to tantalise the tastebuds, from cheese and chutneys, oils, vinegar, bread, pastries, seafood and a wide selection of meat, to strawberries and cream, fudge, cakes and ice cream.

The popular cookery theatre has a timetable jam-packed with some of the best chefs Berkshire has to offer, showcasing locally-sourced food, and will run from 10am on both days, with ‘have-a-go’ opportunities for any keen cooks out there.

Chefs from The Bladebone, Bell & the Dragon, Henry & Joe’s, The Eastbury Plough, Donnington Valley Hotel, The Vineyard and Platter of London will all be demonstrating over the weekend.

This year’s end-of-season event may well prove the biggest in the show’s history, with more than 2,000 animals scheduled to take part.

This includes a whole host of cattle breeds to the quirky Kune Kune pigs and chickens, sheep, goats and llamas.

Equine events include showjumping, a coaching marathon, heavy horses and the Scurry Driving Championships

In addition to all this, around 600 stands will be present throughout, selling a wide range of goods.

A world-class stunt show, the Extreme Bike Battle, will be exhibiting in the main arena.

The FMX Motorbike Display Team will be performing death-defying stunts and flying up to 35ft through the air while performing unbelievable moves, including the elusive backflips.

Also topping the arena bill is the 160-strong Guards Polo Club, which will be participating in a pony showcase.

A special marquee has been set aside for an Artistan Gin Competition, which visitors can enter on the show’s website.

The Rowse-sponsored Bee and Honey Tent will provide people with insights into the latest developments in the industry and will also feature honey-tasting and candle-rolling functions.

A Taste of Japan Marquee will bring an oriental twist to the event.

Alongside sushi and tea stalls, a mini-petting zoo is planned, featuring Akita dogs.

In keeping with the Far Eastern theme, the Village Green will display live coverage of the Rugby World Cup, which starts in Japan on Friday, September 20.

Old favourites will also be making a comeback, including the dog zone, vintage vehicle display and food hall.

Children’s entry will cost £1, while adults will be able to purchase tickets at fixed prices.

All information on the show can be found at https://www.berkshireshow.co.uk/Show/index