Herring thrilled with comeback

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring believes Saturday’s dramatic win at Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday came at just the right time.

The Crusaders came from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at Champion Hill, lifting them off the bottom of the National League South table.

Second-half goals from Liam Ferdinand, Matt Jones and Joe Tomlinson helped the visitors complete a stunning comeback.

And Herring said: “I am over the moon with the result and in the manner that we achieved it.

“I am also delighted with the performances.

“We didn’t deserve to be behind at half-time, but, that being said, they scored from a corner and caught us on the counter-attack.

“I said to the players at half-time that I was surprised we were trailing, but I wanted them to continue believing in themselves and also continue with what they were doing.

“I knew we could get two goals [in the second-half], but we got three and the points, which is a credit to the players and displays their strong character.”

Ferdinand scored three minutes after the restart, and just three minutes later Tomlinson levelled the scores.

Herring said: “Over the past few weeks and in a number of games, we have conceded after half-time.

“Over the course of the first 10 games I have had no concerns about how we have started the first half – it’s mainly how we have started the second half.

“We have flipped it on its head this week and we scored twice in quick succession to get us right back in the game and on level terms.

“It was fantastic for us because it was away from home and in front of a big crowd and it gave us that lift we needed.”

Jones’ goal 20 minutes from time gave Hungerford the win, and Herring believes the result can give his squad the confidence they need.

He said: “I keep telling them that I believe in them and I want the players to prove me right and they have done that on Saturday.

“Hopefully it can give the players the belief they need in each other and also help them to understand what I want them to do.

“It is only one game so we can’t get carried away, but it has come at such an important time with a two-week break from the league.”

Hungerford travel to Poole Town on Saturday for an FA Cup second qualifying round match.

The pair have met on a number of occasions and, up until last season, they were in the same division, but Poole were relegated from the National League South.

“We’re going into the game as underdogs,” admitted Herring. “They’re on a great run of form and they’re top of the Southern League.

“There are only two places between us in the footballing pyramid, there is a lot of history between us and we know it’s a tough place to go.

“We know what we’re up against, but hopefully we can apply the right attitude and effort to ensure we’re still in the hat at 5.30 on Saturday evening.”