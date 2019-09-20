Shailene powers to victory for Balding

KINGSCLERE trainer Andrew Balding continued his strong form at Newbury Racecourse with victory in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap Stakes (Class 2) on Friday.

The race, with a total of £25,000 in prize money, had contenders in Scarlet Dragon and Soto Sizzler, but it was Balding's Shailene who took victory.

Jockey Oisin Murphy picked up another victory at Newbury too, as the four-year-old horse pushed through the gap between Scarlet Dragon and Soto Sizzler to finish first.

The win for Murphy was his 150th victory in the 2019 Flat Jockey's Championship, moving him ever closer to his maiden Champion Flat Jockey title.

And in the featured race of the day - the Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes (Class 1) - Tabarrak stormed to victory for Marlborough trainer Richard Hannon, with Jim Crowley on board.

There was a big winner in the opening race of the afternoon as Theotherside, priced at 33/1, was first across the line in the British Stallion EBF Maiden Stakes.

The Hannon-trained two-year-old took control of the race from the early stages, holding off the pressure from King Ragnar, who finished second.

Theotherside wins the opening race of the day at Newbury for Richard Hannon and Pat Dobbs. King Ragnar comes second, ahead of Roman Melody in third.

Roman Melody was third, while Hannon's other trained horse, Nugget, finished fourth.

Newbury Racecourse ambassador Jason Watson didn't have long to wait for his first winner of the day, under Beckhampton trainer Roger Charlton.

Smokey Bear, favourite at 9/4, won the second race of the afternoon, holding off the threat from Clive Cox's River Nymph in second and Mick Channon's Gleeds Girl in third.

The two-year-old went one better this time round, having finished second behind Endowed in the EBF Novice Stakes at Windsor back in July.

In the fourth race of the afternoon, Hannon picked up his second victory as Separate finished ahead of Channon's Indian Creak and Cox's Pitchcombe.

The two-year-old secured only the second victory, having won the Novice Median Auction Stakes at Lingfield in June.

It was more success for Irish jockey Murphy, who guided Tritonic to victory for Alan King.

Hannon's Man Of The Night finished second ahead of Cape Night, who was 1/2F, with Frankie Dettori on board.

Things continued to go the way of the Marlborough trainer as he picked up his third win of the afternoon when Tabarrak won the DDF Cup Stakes.

Tabarrak finished ahead of Sir Thomas Gresham in second and Salute The Soldier in third place.

In the penultimate race of the day, Watson and Charlton continued their strong relationship as Quadrilateral cruised to victory in the EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

Stunning run from Quadrilateral, who wins the penultimate race of the day at Newbury. It's another win for the duo of Roger Charlton and Jason Watson.

The two-year-old has continued it's fine form after winning on debut in the EBF Maiden Stakes at Newbury last month.

In the final race of the day, James Fanshawe's Entrusting took victory ahead of Cox's Pour Me A Drink.