Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Shailene powers to victory for Balding

Richard Hannon secures treble on day one of the Dubai Duty Free International weekend

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Shailene powers to victory for Balding

KINGSCLERE trainer Andrew Balding continued his strong form at Newbury Racecourse with victory in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap Stakes (Class 2) on Friday.

The race, with a total of £25,000 in prize money, had contenders in Scarlet Dragon and Soto Sizzler, but it was Balding's Shailene who took victory.

Jockey Oisin Murphy picked up another victory at Newbury too, as the four-year-old horse pushed through the gap between Scarlet Dragon and Soto Sizzler to finish first.

The win for Murphy was his 150th victory in the 2019 Flat Jockey's Championship, moving him ever closer to his maiden Champion Flat Jockey title.

And in the featured race of the day - the Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes (Class 1) - Tabarrak stormed to victory for Marlborough trainer Richard Hannon, with Jim Crowley on board. 

There was a big winner in the opening race of the afternoon as Theotherside, priced at 33/1, was first across the line in the British Stallion EBF Maiden Stakes.

The Hannon-trained two-year-old took control of the race from the early stages, holding off the pressure from King Ragnar, who finished second.

Roman Melody was third, while Hannon's other trained horse, Nugget, finished fourth. 

Newbury Racecourse ambassador Jason Watson didn't have long to wait for his first winner of the day, under Beckhampton trainer Roger Charlton.

Smokey Bear, favourite at 9/4, won the second race of the afternoon, holding off the threat from Clive Cox's River Nymph in second and Mick Channon's Gleeds Girl in third.

The two-year-old went one better this time round, having finished second behind Endowed in the EBF Novice Stakes at Windsor back in July.

In the fourth race of the afternoon, Hannon picked up his second victory as Separate finished ahead of Channon's Indian Creak and Cox's Pitchcombe.

The two-year-old secured only the second victory, having won the Novice Median Auction Stakes at Lingfield in June.

It was more success for Irish jockey Murphy, who guided Tritonic to victory for Alan King.

Hannon's Man Of The Night finished second ahead of Cape Night, who was 1/2F, with Frankie Dettori on board.

Things continued to go the way of the Marlborough trainer as he picked up his third win of the afternoon when Tabarrak won the DDF Cup Stakes.

Tabarrak finished ahead of Sir Thomas Gresham in second and Salute The Soldier in third place.

In the penultimate race of the day, Watson and Charlton continued their strong relationship as Quadrilateral cruised to victory in the EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

The two-year-old has continued it's fine form after winning on debut in the EBF Maiden Stakes at Newbury last month.

In the final race of the day, James Fanshawe's Entrusting took victory ahead of Cox's Pour Me A Drink.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham school welcomes new head and becomes an academy

Thatcham school welcomes new head and becomes an academy

Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

Four arrested in connection with death of Pc Andrew Harper

UPDATE: Hambridge Road has been reopened

Hambridge Road closed due to gas leak

Man accused of murdering police officer has charges dropped

Police officer killed in West Berkshire died of 'multiple injuries'

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33