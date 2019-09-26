Herring challenges players to step up

IAN Herring has challenged his Hungerford Town players to make their mark on the squad over the next few weeks.

The Crusaders crashed out of the FA Cup on Saturday after losing 2-1 away at Southern League Poole Town in the second qualifying round.

Liam Ferdinand scored again for Herring’s side, but the manager was frustrated with how the game panned out on the south coast.

He said: “I am massively disappointed because you only get one shot in the FA Cup this season and we have fallen at the first hurdle.

“It’s not only an opportunity to get the club on the map and have a cup run, but it’s the financial implications that can come with the run too.

“It’s disappointing to lose a game to a team in the division below, especially in the manner we started the game.”

The result came just a week after Town won 3-2 at Dulwich Hamlet in the National League South and Herring was disappointed at how the two performances varied.

He said: “I don’t see how we can go from being so good for the whole game against Dulwich, especially in the second half, have two very good training sessions and then start the way we did.

“We weren’t getting anywhere near enough to people and one long ball forward results in us going behind, which makes the task harder.”

With a number of injuries sustained on Saturday, and a home game with Welling United this week, the Hungerford boss wants to see some leadership within his squad.

He said: “I need to see people stepping up to the plate,” he said. “Mike Jones might have a broken foot, Akin [Akinwale Odimayo] had to come off injured, but maybe ready for the weekend and James Rusby has a dead leg.

“We have enough time in the season for the lads to put their mark on the squad, but I am also looking to add to the team.

“I am interested in performances and by that I don’t mean the odd one here or there, I mean putting back-to-back performances together.”