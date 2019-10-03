The only way is up for Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring says an influx of new faces can give his side the boost they need to climb away from danger in the National League South.

The Crusaders suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Welling United on Saturday, and as a result they sit bottom of the table.

Although the season is only two months old, Herring knows Hungerford have to start picking up results.

“I am disappointed with the result again, obviously, because they were four points ahead of us before the game.

“The only place we can look is up in the table and we have to start stringing results together as quickly as possible.

“It is only September and one game isn’t going to determine our fate, but we can’t keep saying that week in, week out.”

Hungerford are without a game on Saturday as the FA Cup returns and the majority of the National League South teams are still involved, although Hungerford were knocked out by Poole Town.

Herring said: “It’s disappointing with us having no game this weekend because it would have been nice to put things right.”

But Herring feels it’s a good chance to work on a number of different things within his squad.

“I mentioned last week that I wanted people to step up to the plate,” said Herring.

“We have obviously brought in a couple of players in Taofiq [Olomowewe] and Yan [Klukowski] along with AK [Akinwale Odimayo].

“It gives us the chance to work on things, do some bonding and get some fitness into the players’ legs.”

Herring believes the new additions to the squad can flourish and prove to be valuable assets at Bulpit Lane.

“They are settling in great,” admitted the Hungerford manager.

“I know Yan from playing at Forest Green and I know what sort of character he is.

“He is a smashing lad. You can see he keeps himself fit and he leads by example, but we’ll have to manage him as he hasn’t played a lot of football in the last year.

“He’ll have to come in, earn his right to keep his shirt and I think he’ll be a big part of where we want to go.”

Olomowewe is another addition to the Crusaders’ squad and Herring is excited about what he will bring.

“Taofiq is a player we have needed because he is a leader, a voice at the back and he is a commanding presence.

“He has a great pedigree from Burnley and he is somebody who I have grown fond of and I want to give him an opportunity to do what Marvel [Ekpiteta] did with us last year.”