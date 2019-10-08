Perry crowned Long Track world champion in Germany

KINTBURY'S Max Perry was crowned World Junior Long Track champion in Germany this week.

The 12-year-old, along with Luke Harrison, represented Great Britain at the FIM Track Racing Youth Gold competition which was held at Vechta, Germany.

A total of 15 riders, including the world number one, two and three from seven different countries, all competed against each other.

Each rider had five races to complete and it was a combination of points across all races that decided who would be world champion.

Practice took place in the morning and there was a break of a few hours before the main event.

After a parade of the competitors, racing started at 3pm.

Long track racing is a brand new sport to Max and this was the first time he had competed in a Championship, so the expectation was to hopefully come within the top six riders list.

But he won every race he took part in and was the only rider to score a 20-point maximum.

Max also attended the Poultech Speedway Academy, which was recently held at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

He was involved in classroom activities, which included information on nutrition, fitness and techniques, as well as taking part in a mock media interview.

The highlight of the day was having a one-to-one track session with the newly-appointed England speedway manager Olly Allen.

Max was given a rare and special prize where he got to hand out the third-place trophy to current GP leader Bartosz Zmarzlik of Poland at the Speedway Grand Prix, in front of an estimated 40,000 people.

The event was won by Denmark’s Leon Madsen.

If anyone would like to sponsor Max for the 2020 season, either contact his father Rob via email robertperry@btinternet.com or via Max’s Facebook page, Max Perry Racing #5.