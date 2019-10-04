Clark: "We weren't at our best"

TADLEY Calleva manager Adam Clark believes his side have more to give, despite recording a 2-1 home victory against Christchurch on Saturday.

Brad Neal and George Farrelly both scored in the win, which saw Tadley move up to seventh in the Sydenhams Wessex League Premier Division.

Christchurch substitute James King did pull a goal back for the visitors, but Clark’s side held on for another three points.

“It’s happened a few times this season,” admitted Clark. “I think the boys might have thought the game was won and they just took the foot off the gas.

“We still created chances, but we weren’t able to convert them and as soon as they scored we dropped off and gave them a lot of space and on another day they could have equalised.”

The victory was Tadley’s third of the season, but Clark believes they have performed better in other games.

He said: “We weren’t at our best today by far, we have played much better in previous games.

“I know that on our day we can beat anyone in the league.

“We had to graft for the result, but we got the win and that was the most important thing.

Tadley’s record goalscorer Brett Denham returned to the squad after recovering from an injury, another positive for Clark.

He said: “We re-introduced Brett, who has been out for six weeks, so once he is back to full fitness I’m sure he will start to take chances.

“We scored twice and were in control for 10 minutes after that, but we let them back into it with their goal.”

The win was their second successive victory in the league, having beaten Baffins Milton Rovers last weekend.

And the result meant that Tadley ended the month unbeaten, including a fine FA Vase victory against Hellenic Leaguers Royal Wootton Bassett.

“We were unbeaten in September, which is six games, and we haven’t lost a game at home which is fantastic,” added Clark.