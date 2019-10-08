Louise scoops top prize

NEWBURY RFC chair Louise Goodall has been named one of just three Mitsubishi Motors Volunteers of the Year Awards.

Goodall took over the role this summer.

But she was recognised for establishing a highly-successful vets social team, which encouraged women who had never played to pick up a rugby ball, together with returning and social players.

A second successful season has resulted in Newbury fielding two female sides.

Goodall has always been an advocate of the game, a player since she was 10 years old and someone who believes that it is never too late to pick up a ball or that there is always a reason to continue.

And now she is devoting her attention to the running of the club as a whole.

She said: “I love this club and one of the first things I introduced when I took over as chair in June this year was a Valuing Volunteers Programme.

“I invite 10 volunteers to each pre-match home game for a complimentary lunch and to applaud their support and dedication to the club.

“It was launched at our first home game this season.”

As well as the recognition, Goodall has also won a new Mitsubishi car of her choice for a year.

“The family are very excited about the prospect of a new car and we will be going car shopping very soon” she said.

“I am so humbled to have won this award, but am grateful for the recognition it has given me and others who give their time to the sport and clubs that we love.”

The Mitsubishi Motors Volunteer of the Year Awards is a programme which recognises those volunteers who have made a great contribution to their club and community – no matter what their role, on or off the pitch.

Now in its third year, the programme has again recognised and rewarded thousands of volunteers from all levels of rugby.

Last month Mitsubishi and the RFU held their annual Volunteer of the Year Awards at Pennyhill Park and Twickenham Stadium.

They were joined by 40 of the 43 volunteers who won recognition for their region and three were named overall winners.