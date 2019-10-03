Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Get a McDonald's delivered straight to your door

Newbury residents living close to town centre will be able to order

PEOPLE living within 1.5 miles of Newbury town centre can now get a McDonald’s delivered straight to their door.

Residents are able to get their favourite meal by ordering through the Uber Eats app.

McDelivery is available from the restaurant on Northbrook Street.

Local franchisee, Ross Drake, said: "Making our customers’ dining experience easier and more convenient – from self-service kiosks and table service to McDelivery. It’s important that we’re constantly changing to meet our customers’ needs.”

 

