Budgen's in Wash Common to become a Co-op

A Co-op store is to move into the former Budgen’s shop in Wash Common, which closed at the weekend.

The new 3,000sq ft store will run on 100-per-cent renewable energy, have an in-store bakery and a Costa coffee dispenser and will offer 10 per cent discount to students holding an NUS card, to help them during their studies.

Through its Co-op membership scheme, members will receive a five-per-cent reward when purchasing the store’s own brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further one per cent to local causes.

Regional acquisitions manager for the Co-op Chris Barter said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make a significant investment in Wash Common.

“Our aim is for the store to operate at the heart of local life and make a difference to the community.”