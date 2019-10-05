Aldbourne Band among world Top 30

Aldbourne Band is now officially among the world’s top 30.

And the musicians also achieved one of the best results in their long history with a top 10 finish at the British Open Championships held at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on September 7.

The British Open is one of the premier contests in the brass band world, with just 18 of the finest bands in Europe being invited to compete.

The band were drawn to play second to last, in between the Grimethorpe Colliery Band and the current number one in the world – and eventual winners – The Cory Band from Wales.

Tim Dixon writes: “A tough draw indeed, but the band played fantastically well and were rewarded with a ninth place and many fine comments from the three adjudicators.

“It was a great day for the band and was thoroughly enjoyed by players and supporters alike and confirmed their automatic qualification for next year’s British Open.

“It also meant that the band moved up in the world ranking tables, entering the top 30 at number 21 or 28 depending on which system you follow.”

The band are now preparing for the next challenge – an appearance at the prestigious finals of the National Brass Band Championships held in the Royal Albert Hall on October 12.

Meanwhile, you can catch Aldbourne Band at a 10 Year Anniversary Concert for the Friends of Aldbourne Band in St Michaels Church, Aldbourne, on Saturday, November 9.

This is a special concert of special musical requests to celebrate and thank the Friends for helping to raise more than £100,000 for the band over the last decade.

For more details, visit the website at www.aldbourneband.org.uk