In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, the inquest hearing takes place after a fatal crash involving a Prior's Court minibus on the M4 in 2018.

Also in this week's paper, communities are invited to save telephone boxes. 

Meanwhile, the White Hart Inn is to close - just eight months after opening to the public..

And the Newbury Weekly News launched its annual Over 80s Parcel Fund. 

In Hungerford news, four men have been jailed after armed police prevented a robbery on One Stop shop.

On the Thatcham pages, amended plans to replace historic buildings in the area with flats have received objections. 

On the Hampshire pages, Burghclere Miniature Railway hosted its annual steam weekend. 

And on the village page, thieves stole a pod that is used to house Alpacas..

Across the sports pages, Kevin Watson discussed his departure from Hungerford Town.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

